Allen County Commissioners enter into an agreement with design group for veteran's garage project

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A garage that will help area veterans is another step closer to reality.
The Allen County Commissioners entered into an agreement with Technicon Design Group for the veteran's garage project. The project will build a garage in Allen County that will be available for veterans to park their vehicles, as well as come equipped with a lounge for veterans to stay in and connect with one another.
"You know our goal is to have this before the inclement weather comes later on here in 2023. There are a lot of things that need to go in before the shovel hits the ground. We are committed to it, we are excited to have the group on board to begin the process and just very excited," said Cory Noonan, Allen County Commissioner.
The resolution was signed during the Allen County Commissioners meeting.