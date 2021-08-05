Allen County Commissioners get on board with national opiate lawsuit

Allen County Commissioners officially joining the national prescription opiate litigation lawsuit.
On Thursday, a resolution was passed to be added to the growing list of governmental entities and municipalities that are suing several prescription manufacturers alleging that they grossly misrepresented the risks of longtime use and failed to properly monitor suspicious orders of those drugs which contributed to the current opioid epidemic. The case has reached a settlement proposal and the more plaintiff signed on could mean a larger settlement.
Local Attorney Al Smith explains, “And it’s not just a lump sum payment. Basically, there’s an incentive built into this program that more states that sign on to it, and the more municipalities, counties, governmental agencies sign on to it more will be paid by the defendants in the settlement agreement. So, basically, they’re trying to get an actual global settlement to try and resolve all the litigation across the United States against their own company.”
The settlement amount is currently at 26-billion dollars with Ohio receiving 840-millions dollars.