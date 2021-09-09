Allen County Commissioners getting closer to determining how to spend American Rescue Dollars

The Allen County Commissioners are moving closer to determining how their share of the American Rescue dollars can be used.
Allen County’s share is 19-million dollars with 9-million dollars already on the books. Commission President Beth Seibert says they have had requests already for dollars but say they still have some research and policy reviews to do before they get to the point of appropriating the funds.
Commissioner Beth Seibert adds, “These monies are one-time monies. And so no where in it should we or likely will we use these dollars to start a program that will be required to be continued with the county budget.”
Commissioners will be meeting on September 21st to specifically go over how to handle the rescue dollars.