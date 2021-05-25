Allen County Commissioners give OK to order more than 2 dozen AEDs for county offices

Time is muscle when it comes to a heart attack and Allen County officials are making sure their buildings are prepared.
Tuesday, Allen County Commissioners gave the go-ahead for the county Emergency Management Agency to order additional Automated External Defibrillators, better known as AEDs. The county currently has 13 located in buildings that they own and will be getting 28 additional to have located in common areas and offices. The hope is to never have to use them but if needed they are readily accessible and in plain sight.
Deputy EMA Director for Allen County Travis Fillhart explains, “We’re also going to offer training to all the county employees. So, everybody feels comfortable that's inside that building that if someone does need help or assistance every county employee should at least have the training and the knowledge to know where those boxes are.”
Each AED costs $1,068 and will be funded through the county’s capital budget.