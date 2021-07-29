Allen County Commissioners going out for bid to demo old depot

The Allen County Commissioners say they have had a lot of interest in decommissioning the old depot on North West St. They went out for bids for the demolition of the century-old structure. Along with the bid, there will be a walkthrough of the depot to give contractors a better feel for the project before bids have to be submitted.
"It's a structure that's quite old. It's a structure not man have been through. So, their expertise, their construction expertise to look at the structure, too at the facility, to get a true understanding of what the need is,” says Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan
The pre-bid walk-through will be Tuesday, August 10th at 2 p.m. Sealed bids are due Thursday, August 19th at 11 am at the first-floor conference room at the court of appeals building where they will be opened. The estimated cost for the demolition is just under $200,000.