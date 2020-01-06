Allen County Commissioners hold special session to get ready for 2020

Allen County commissioners met in special session today(1/6/20) getting ready for 2020.
The reorganization meeting has placed Cory Noonan as president and Greg Sneary as vice president. Commissioner Jay Begg remains on medical leave. The 2020 general budget was passed at 29.2-million dollars. This is the fund for the day to day operating expenses of the county. It's up slightly as 133-thousand dollars is earmarked for additional needs of the board of elections for the presidential election this year. The increase in utilities costs also adding to the budget. Commissioners will now start to prioritize capital projects that may include more renovations at the courthouse depending on finances.
"We don't want to vacate and then not be able to do what needs to be done so you're not looking at just what needs to happen in 2020 or 2021 but over the duration. And once you vacate that facility at the courthouse, there's some significant upgrades that need to be done and we want to be prepared and in a good spot to do that," explained Commissioner Noonan.
Each year the capital projects budget is around 1. 6-million dollars. Commissioners dedicated their portion of the casino revenue from the state and a portion of county sales tax dollars to make needed improvements to county-owned facilities.