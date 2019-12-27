Allen County commissioners hope to use 2019 to continue to grow in 2020

This morning, the Allen County commissioners met for the final time in 2019. The commissioners passed a few resolutions before speaking with Your Hometown Stations about how 2019 has gone. Although not all the projects they felt needed to get done were completed, they feel they made significant steps on the operations side. But what they're most pleased with is the growth of business in the county. They attribute that to the work of job and family services and economic development groups. That's the same momentum they hope to carry into the new year, with businesses continuing to grow.
"So, growth of our current businesses then new businesses coming in and we're very excited for everything that we're hearing," Commissioner Cory Noonan said. "And just commend the folks, the business folks, the private sector then the economic development folks that are helping the process."
The commissioners will reconvene on Jan. 2.