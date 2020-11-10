Allen County Commissioners keeping on top of the budget

As Allen County Commissioners review this year’s budget, they are starting the process for 2021’s budget.
Commissioner Cory Noonan says this year’s numbers are looking good thanks to the hard work of elected officials and department heads. They have been able to stay on task and that is what they are being asked to do for 2021. Noonan says they are asking them to submit numbers similar to 2020’s budget as they head into budget hearings with each department.
Noonan goes on to explain, “The main thing is that we look at for next year’s budget is projected dollars that are going to come in. The Budget Commission provides us those numbers. We take into consideration the numbers that the elected officials and department heads give us and then what is our carryover dollars going into the next year. So those all get put together and that then provides us what we have in 2021.”
The 2020 budget is just over 29-million dollars.