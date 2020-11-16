Allen County Commissioner’s learning more about the proposed solar panel project in Shawnee Township.
Lightsource-bp holding a video conference with them to share their upcoming presentation about the Birch Solar Project. The company gave an overview and answered any questions that came up. Commissioners have been overwhelmed with calls and have passed residents concerns onto the company. They say the company has been responding to those individuals with questions and today’s meeting let commissioners voice additional concerns.
Allen County Commissioners Cory Noonan adds, “But also be able to express some of the concerns we are hearing from the residents in Shawnee Township. Specifically, why this location. And we were able to talk a little bit about the studies that they’re doing or going to be doing. And I specifically asked for information related to property values. We hear from a lot of residents on the concern of property values, so I made that request for that information.”
Noonan hopes to have answers to his questions soon. Lightsource -bp will be holding a community outreach meeting at Apollo Career Center this Wednesday from 6 to 8 pm.