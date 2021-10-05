Allen County Commissioners looking at options for medical services at county jail

Allen County Commissioners start to look at possible options of medical care for inmates at the Justice Center.
The commissioners, along with sheriff department officials and the law department, are putting together a “request for proposal” to manage and staff the jail infirmary. The county currently employees a doctor and 2 nurses to provide medical services to inmates. The Ohio Revised Code requires that medical care be provided to anyone incarcerated at the facility. In 2019, nearly $800,000 was budgeted for that service and that cost depends on how many inmates and the type of care they require. And as with everyone else, the county is seeing the difficulty of finding staff.
Allen County Commissioner Brian Winegardener adds, “It’s affecting the private hospitals as well as our medical staff here in the county as well. I think it’s the due diligence of the commissioners to try and find the best option that is out there for the inmates and their medical needs.
There are currently 187 inmates incarcerated with a capacity of 214. They have even seen upwards of 300 people in the jail at times. They hope to have the request for proposal ready by the first of the year to explore their options.