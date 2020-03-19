Allen County Commissioners meeting with Facebook Live to social distance

Allen County Commissioners heading into uncharted waters as they change the way they are conducting business.
It was Facebook Live on Thursday morning as they held their agenda meeting and several other meetings. They have closed their doors to the public but are meeting requirements for day to day business by going live with their sessions. They are asking the public to go to their Facebook page to watch live or later. Commissioners believe this is the best way to operate during the pandemic.
Commissioner Cory Noonan, “We appreciate everybody participating in this fashion. It’s a little different then we’re used to but it’s where we are at today.”
Commissioner Greg Sneary, “We have to do that and other offices are doing the same thing that we’re doing.”
Commissioners presented a proclamation on Thursday to the citizens of Allen County affirming their oath to uphold and defend their Constitutional duties. This is in response to a request by Allen County Chapter of “Ohio Stands United” to uphold their 2nd amendment right to bear arms.