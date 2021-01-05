Allen County Commissioners pass 2021 General Fund Budget with solid carryover thanks to COVID Cares Act money

The first order of business for Allen County Commissioners was passing the 2021 General Fund Budget at their first meeting of the year.
The nearly 30-million-dollar budget has a 5.2-million-dollar carryover with 3.8-million dollars of that from CARES Act reimbursement funds. That money will be used for capital projects including portable radios for safety service departments. updated security cameras for several courts along with the justice center. It will also allow a 3-percent county employee supplemental pay for 2021. Commissioners say the proof is in the numbers as every department worked together to get through 2020.
Allen County Commissioner Brian Winegardner explains, “The 2020 budget expenditures came in well under what we thought they were going to be. Which allowed us to have a pretty significant carryover. The thing with that is we don’t know where COVID is at yet. That is not a done issue, so that money could still be used for incidents occurring in 2021 COVID related.”
The 2020 budget expenditures came in at 22-million dollars, 6-million under budget. Commissioners also approving the return of the nearly 40-thousand dollars of sales tax revenue to the capital fund. It was moved last year into the general fund to assist with any shortfalls that may have occurred due to the pandemic. Any money remaining from the COVID dollars after the capital projects will go into the reserve fund.