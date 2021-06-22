Allen County commissioners, police, and fire chiefs discuss dispatch

Allen County commissioners met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of the county's dispatch.
Commissioners met with fire and police chiefs within the county to discuss the future as their current 3-year contract is up at the end of the month. Currently, the dispatch center is located at the Allen County Sheriff's Office. One idea discussed, which has been talked about in the past, would be having a centralized dispatch, where a board of directors would oversee the operations, which could shorten response times.
Brian Winegardner, Allen County Commissioner said, “For when the time comes into 911 dispatch to the time it’s dispatched, to the time the emergency services shows up. You want that time to be as short as possible. Not only helps in the long run, but it also helps save lives, and that is what our goal is, is to help the citizens and help protect them.”
There will be another meeting to discuss the issue further on August 11th.