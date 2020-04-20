Allen County Commissioners shifting dollars to help cover COVID-19 shortfall in revenue

Allen County Commissioners approving the moving of funds to help ease the pain of the effect of the economic impact of the coronavirus.
Last week, the Allen County Budget Commission projected a 2.8-million dollar shortfall in county revenue. That coming from sales tax, real estate tax. Mobile home tax, local government fund, and interest income. Commissioners approving the transfer of funds nearly 2-million dollars from the rainy-day fund, C-T-A fund, and the capital fund to help lessen the reduction they are facing.
Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan, “That is our goal, it’s to weather this COVID-19 storm. What dollars can we put forth that we did commit to put together a plan to assist in that shortfall.”
Noonan says they are continuing to talk with elected officials to come up with other options to meet the rest of the projected loss of revenue.