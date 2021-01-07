Allen County Commissioners start process of Capital Needs projects

Just days after passing the general fund budget, Allen County Commissioners are starting to look at the Capital Needs Budget.
This budget is set to fund projects such as building repairs and equipment purchases. This year, several projects have been earmarked for use of COVID reimbursement funds. One of the first being the acquisition of 100 new “MARCS” radios for first responders.
Allen County Emergency Management Agency Director Tom Berger explains, “They’re the lifeline for that first responder when they're trying to get back to dispatch to request even more assets, assistance, help, whatnot. These radios are their first line of communications back to the dispatch centers.”
Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan adds, “We’re very fortunate to have these dollars that came through COVID that we were able to use to get reimbursed for. So, these are one-time dollars that we have and we’re going to be able to use those on some pretty significant one-time expenditures, like the MARCS radio upgrades.”
The total cost of the radios will be just over 390-thousand dollars. Also, on the list to get done, elevators at the Allen County Detention Center, a new roof for the atrium at the Veterans Civic Center, among some other projects.