Allen County commissioners start process to contract with Allen Water District

Allen County Commissioners are continuing their efforts to find ways that the county can run more efficiently.
Today(12/19/19), they passed a resolution to file a petition with the Allen County Common Pleas Court to allow them to make an application to the Allen Water District. The county serves 9,000 water customers and they are looking to contract with the water district to service them. The water district currently serves 4,000 county and township customers and the commissioners believe working with the water district is the best fit for everyone when it comes to long term planning and protection of water services.
Commissioner Cory Noonan says, “So we’re just making that application for them to give their approval and then we’ll go and sit back down and begin to discuss an actual contract as it relates to the county customers moving over with the water district.”
Noonan says the court has 90 days to review the application. He also says by contracting with the Allen Water District it will stop duplication of services and make a one-stop-shop for anyone looking to get water services in unincorporated areas of the county.