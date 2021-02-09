Allen County Commissioners take time to review their department

Allen County commissioners took some time to get a better feel of how their office is structured.
Commissioners, along with staff, went line by line over job descriptions and expectations of each position to make sure everyone is on the same page. With two new commissioners on board, it was an opportunity to learn more about what each one of them does on a daily basis.
"We function as a team of 6. So, this was a really good exercise for us. I think for any office annually you should go through position descriptions and evaluate your staff performances and make sure that everything is aligned with the goals of your organization."
The commissioner's office staffs an interim county administrator-clerk, finance director, and an administrative assistant.