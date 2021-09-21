Allen County Commissioners taking a closer look at what American Rescue Plan dollars can be used for

The process has begun to determine the use of millions of American Rescue Plan dollars in Allen County.
Commissioners officially sitting down to compare notes of what they have researched about how the money can be spent. While the guidelines from the government are still confusing, they are looking at possible projects involving water and sewer and broadband infrastructure along with other possibilities. But what they do know is they want to work with the unincorporated areas in the county to see if there are possible projects they can do together.
Allen County Commission President Beth Seibert explains, “I am looking for opportunities as we move over these next few years to look at how might we bring those resources together on shared projects with sewer and water infrastructure or etc.”
The county has already received $9.9-million of their $19.8-million they will be receiving over the next two years.