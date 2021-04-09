Allen County Commissioners will be handing out the last round of the Crafts Scholarships

A nearly fifty-year tradition of assisting Allen County students entering college is coming to an end.
The Crafts Scholarship fund disbursed by the Allen County Commissioners will be awarding the scholarships in the 2021 school year. Created in 1971 in honor of Doctor Earl and Mrs. Worthy Crafts, the scholarship has been given out annually and currently has $28,5000 in the account. That amount will be granting 28 $1,000 scholarships to Allen County students.
County Commissioner Beth Seibert explains, ”We’re particularly interested in honoring the legacies of Dr. and Mrs. Crafts. He was a physician out at the state hospital. She was a local philanthropist involved in a lot of community projects, especially the arts. So we’re giving special consideration to those entering the medical and art fields.”
Councilors at all Allen County Schools have been sent an information packet about the scholarships.