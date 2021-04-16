Allen County Common Pleas Court to participate in data platform project

Allen County Common Pleas Court will be a "pilot" court for a program that aims to create a database for Ohio courts.
The Ohio Sentencing Data Platform is run in conjunction with the School of Information Technology at the University of Cincinnati. The goal of the project is to address concerns from the 1999 Ohio Supreme Court racial fairness commission and create a statewide database to gather concrete information about the fairness and proportionality of criminal sentences in Ohio.
Allen County Commo Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed was asked to join the data collection effort and volunteered the court system to help develop and launch the data platform.
Thanks to the partnership, the discovery stage of the platform has already been completed, which includes mapping of case-flow processes to confirm that all points are appropriately and accurately identified and included.
The platform also hopes to move courts to a data-informed environment that allows for thorough understanding and analysis of the criminal justice system by its own actors and those making policy decisions while increasing transparency with the public.
The platform will also examine larger sentencing patterns and trends as well as case-and-people-specific fact patterns.
The sentencing commission received a 2021 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant to further the project. More courts will be added to participate in the program as the platform develops.
Judge Reed says that there are plenty of benefits that can be seen from potentially implementing the platform.
"The data will be entered along the way during a case," explained Reed. "That'll make generation of a sentencing entry a lot easier and a lot more efficient when it comes to that point in a case."
The platform will now undergo a development cycle of 3-5 years.
"We are taking it step by step in order to make sure we understand how sentences are happening in the court, and how to model that process itself into the system." said Hazem Said, Professor/Director of the School of Information Technology at the University of Cincinnati.