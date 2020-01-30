Allen County Common Pleas Domestic and Probate Courts needing additional space

With changes in the docket for the Allen County Common Pleas Court Domestic Relations and Probate Division they are bursting at the seams.
Judge Matt Staley and Judge Glenn Derryberry meeting with commissioners to see what can be done now to meet their shrinking office space. Both currently reside on the 3rd floor at the Allen County Courthouse and they say there just isn’t enough room. Discussions are underway on how to address the situation and how it will fit into the long term plan of reconfiguring county offices. But everyone agrees something has to be done in the short term.
County Commissioner Cory Noonan says, “There’s going to be a move to accomplish this and that’s going to be, hopefully, probate moving out to juvenile. That’s what was discussed today. They’re going to go look at it to see if that works and then Judge Staley will be able to take over the entire 3rd floor.”
Noonan says it makes sense to have probate and juvenile court offices together as Judge Derryberry presides over both.