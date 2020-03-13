Allen County Council on Aging closing elderly day care for three weeks

The Allen County Council on Aging having to make a difficult decision on Friday as well.
The Senior Day Care Program will be closed until March 30th. Administrators say they can have more than 30 seniors on a given day and their health is a major concern. They hope families will understand the reasoning for the closing.
Executive Director Michael Hensley adds, “This is a very stressful time for everyone but particularly elderly and their loved ones. This will pass and we’re just hoping everyone exercises common sense while this passes.”
Hensley says the Council on Aging offices will still be open during this period.