Allen County Council On Aging thankful for cooperation from seniors on transportation requests

The Allen County Council on Aging is thankful that many area seniors are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine thanks to their transportation program.
The council provides transportation to a portion of those seniors who do not have the means to travel.
The agency also states that the transportation program allows workers to ensure that residents get a chance for in-person interaction.
"For a lot of seniors that haven't seen from their family members, they haven't had much outside contact or interaction with other human beings other than on the telephone," explained Gerald Burton, Outreach Worker for the Council on Aging. "Very appreciative that we are in a position to where we can help our community so much... it's a relief that they finally got shots and can get these shots."
Seniors who are in need of transportation to a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment can still call the Allen County Council on Aging to schedule a pick-up by calling 419-228-5135.