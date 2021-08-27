Allen County Courthouse and Justice Center to require masks effective Monday

Masks will be required when entering the Allen County Courthouse and Justice Center.
The order goes into effect this Monday, August 30th and will stay in effect until further order from the Allen County Court System.
The mask requirement order was signed by Allen County Judges Jeffrey L. Reed, Terri L. Kohlreiser, and Matt C. Stale. The courthouse points to the rising number of COVID-19 cases due to the spread of the Delta Variant.
The order was also based on recommendations of the Center for Disease Control, The Ohio Department of Health, and the Supreme Court.