Allen County COVID-19 survivor welcomed back by family and coworkers Thursday

It was a day long-awaited by a large group of people in front of the Allen County Courthouse.
Wearing bright t-shirts and holding signs containing encouraging messages, this group was ready to welcome back a beloved family member and coworker.
Jennifer McBride has been at Mercy Health St. Rita's hospital for the past 71 days, with five weeks spent in a medically induced coma. The cause: COVID-19.
McBride is a 24-year-veteran of the Allen County Clerk of Court's office, serving as a Legal Department Supervisor.
And after winning her battle with COVID-19, she was rewarded with a large outpouring of support from her family and co-workers in front of the Allen County Courthouse.
"She could be the hardest working person in the courthouse... she is 100% dedicated," said Margie Murphy Miller, Allen County Clerk of Courts. "We knew she was going to survive as long as she applied the same work ethic to rehabilitation as she does to her job, she would be out."
Ron McBride, Jennifer's husband, said that she was originally projected to have to stay in the hospital for an entire year. However, thanks to her determination and the support from outside, she was able to battle through it and return home much sooner.
"There were a lot of moments where we thought that she was not going to be able to make it," said Ron McBride. "She put up the fight of her life and everybody stood behind her and with all the prayers and stuff.... that's a miracle sitting the front seat right there."
While Jennifer still can't say much due to her recovery, she did deliver a message to all that came out to welcome her home.
"I made it!"