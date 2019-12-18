Allen County D.A.R.E. host annual holiday skating party

This year's Allen County D.A.R.E. Holiday Skating Party brought out hundreds of kids to Edgewood Skating Arena. Middle-school aged students from across the county were all there. Some skated alone, while others skated in groups.
There was also a raffle where the kids had the chance to win hydro flasks, gift cards, and a D.A.R.E. bear stuffed animal. The gift raffles and skating are just some of the reasons why students say they enjoy coming every year.
“You get to hang out with your friends and the friends you haven’t seen, you get to see them if you haven’t seen them in a long time,” said Kereon Foster, a Shawnee Middle School student.
“I think it’s fun to bring the kids together and keep a positive influence with them and show them good decisions to be here skating and get to know other kids from other schools,” said Allen County D.A.R.E. Deputy.
The next party will be in March for Skating with a Cop.