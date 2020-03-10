Allen County Democratic Party highlights congressional and commissioner candidates

The Allen County Democratic Party is gearing up for the upcoming primary election with its annual spring dinner.
At the dinner, members of the Allen County Democratic Party got the chance to hear from Democratic congressional candidates. They also heard from candidates running for Allen County Commissioner. Throughout the night they talked about their platform and why they believe they’re the best person for the job. This is the first time the Democratic Party has held their spring dinner at the Delphos Eagles.
“We thought it would be inviting to go to these small communities in the county and get them involved and we’ve got a pretty nice turn out from Delphos tonight,” said Jeff Rex, the Allen County Democratic Party chair. “We really want people to see the candidates, hear what their message is and know why and if they should back a particular one.”
The Democratic Party plans to have their next dinner in the fall.