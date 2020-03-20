Allen County Dog Warden closes to the public but will remain in operation

The Allen County Dog Warden’s Office has decided to take precautionary measures and close their office to the public for the time being. 

As most businesses have been ordered by the State to close down, the Dog Warden’s office took it upon themselves to close. Their goal is to minimize any person to person, or person to dog contact as much as possible.

The office will continue to answer phone calls and respond to stray dogs, but any person wishing to come to the office needs to make an appointment and people will not be able to surrender their owned dogs. 

“Right now the license and knowing where your dog is is the most important thing I could tell you," says Julie Shellhammer, Chief of the Dog Warden. "If we do get a dog in here, we want to get it back to the owner so be sure to call. Even if you lose your dog just for a few minutes, call and let us know so that if somebody does find it, we can get it reunited back to them without ever having to come in here.”

All dogs in Allen County must have a license and you can apply for one online at their website. For any dogs that will be available for adoption, pictures will be posted to the dog warden’s Facebook and people are able to schedule an outdoor meet with the dog. 

 

