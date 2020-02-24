Allen County EMA has plans to move to a new location

For years, the Allen County EMA has been housed inside the Allen County Sheriff's Office, but soon they'll have a new home. The Allen County EMA is looking to move into the old Ohio Department of Transportation building located at 200 N. West Street.

Their current office does not have enough space for its storage and other equipment. But the new building will allow them to have everything in the same location. This will prevent them from having to travel to multiple locations throughout the day. It will also make it easier to complete other daily tasks.

“Having all that equipment in one location will make a lot easier for vehicle maintenance, equipment maintenance and keeping track of inventory so we’re really looking forward to the move,” said Tom Berger Allen County EMA director.

There is no set date for the move, but the office is looking to move hopefully by this summer.

 

