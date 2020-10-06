Allen County EMA moves into new location putting everything under one roof

The Allen County Emergency Management Agency has found a new home.
They have moved into one of the buildings at the former Ohio Department of Transportation at 2000 North West Street. The county acquired the property several years ago. This new building allows all the EMA, bomb squad, and SWAT team equipment to be under one roof better to serve the community in times of crisis.
EMA Director Tom Berger explains, “It’s extremely important. Before we had to pack stuff up and get everything down to that location. Now it’s basically open the doors up and allow for the folks that will be working that operation center to just to come in and sit down. It allows us to start planning now how we can best respond for the community.”
Commissioners extending appreciation to Husky Refinery and United Auto Workers Local 1219 for their donations of equipment for the emergency operation center with monitors, sound system, and more to enhance its performance. The EMA is the first county department to utilize the northwest street location.