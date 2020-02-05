Allen County Engineer's Office prepares for upcoming wintry mix

Snow is on its way and the Allen County Engineer's Office is doing all they can to make sure the roads are safe. A mixture of snow and rain is expected to hit the area by six tonight. The wintry mix is expected to make the roads icy but this upcoming snow isn't as bad as in previous years.
The highway road superintendent says this year's winter season is moderate. The night crew at the Allen County Engineer's Office is already prepared for the wintry mix. Trucks are packed with salt and they will be out treating the roads Wednesday evening.
“We have all our trucks ready to roll and we’ll have our night crew on tonight which they’re kind of our first notice to what’s going on out there and they will make the call as to whether we start early or normal time,” said Daren Leis, the highway road superintendent.
Leis said there was one-time last month that they had to send out their full force of trucks to handle a winter situation. Since people haven't seen a lot of trucks on the road this winter season, he wants to remind drivers to give them space while they are out working on the roads.