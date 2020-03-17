CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Press Release from Allen County Engineer Brion E. Rhodes: In accordance with the recent directives from Governor DeWine's office to slow down the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), and to protect the health and welfare of our employees and this community, starting tomorrow Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 the Allen County Engineer's Office will be moving to Emergency Operation status. Therefore, the Allen County Engineer's office will be closed to the general public. If an emergency arises, please call 911 and our crews will be dispatched. Emergency Operation status will continue until April 6th, 2020 or until further notice.

 

