Allen County Engineer sworn in for second term

Tuesday morning, Allen County's Engineer was sworn in to begin his next term.

Allen County Engineer sworn in for second term

Brion Rhodes was sworn in by the Allen County Prosecutor to begin serving his second term as the county engineer. The term will run from 2021 to 2024. Rhodes says really enjoyed the position in his first term and made an easy decision to run again. Rhodes ran unopposed in the November Election. He says he's excited to continue working for the people of Allen County. He mentions what projects are ahead of next year.

"With the new gas tax increase, plan on doing a lot more paving in the next four years," said Rhodes. "There will be some bridge projects as well, but a lot more paving."

Allen County Engineer sworn in for second term

Allen County Prosecutor, Juergen Waldick, was previously sworn in for his fifth term.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.