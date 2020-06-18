Allen County Engineer's Office to start repairing guardrails with federal grant

Be ready to see some roadwork popping up over Allen County as the engineer's office is preparing to start their guardrail replacement project.
The Allen County Engineer's Office received a federal grant to repair about 12,000 feet of guardrails in the area. Grants like these help bring the rails up to standard and replace them when they have deteriorated. An estimated 23% of rails will be replaced in Allen County.
Brion Rhodes, the Allen County engineer says, “Generally, we’re replacing guardrails with wooden posts, and the new design standard for us is guardrail with a galvanized steel post and that lasts a lot longer.”
Rhodes also talked about the State Rd. bridge being closed. He says that the bridge was built in 1948, and they will be receiving another federal grant to replace the bridge in two years. In the meantime, repairs will be made to keep the bridge safe.