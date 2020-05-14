Allen County enters into enterprise zone agreement with Whiteford Kenworth

An Allen County business is looking to expand, and they have decided to stay local.
Whiteford Kenworth is a truck sales, parts, and service company that is growing and hopes to build in Shawnee Township. A 10-year 90% property tax abatement has been approved by the Allen County commissioners for the proposed project. The company is currently located on Findlay Road and is set to invest 4 to 6-million dollars in a 25-thousand square foot facility behind Harley Davison along Fort Shawnee Industrial Drive. Economic development officials say the expansion not only benefits the company but the region as a whole.
Cynthia Leis of Allen Economic Development Group explains, “The community also gains because now we have a brand-new building in Shawnee Township we have 25 new employees over 3-years. So, it’s a trickledown effect. When we get these companies in even though they have a tax abatement we win in the end because of all the revenues that will be coming in because of the expansion.”
Shawnee Township, Apollo Career Center and Shawnee Schools also approved of the abatement. Whiteford-Kenworth management says they are moving forward with the project and look forward to completion.