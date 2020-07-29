Allen County Fair board decides on family only junior fair

With three weeks until the Allen County Fair kicks off, the fair board had to make a tough decision to adjust to the governor's new order.
It was a ten to five vote with the majority agreeing to a family-only junior fair. They also decide to shorten the fair to seven days instead of the usual nine. That means the public will not be allowed on the fairgrounds, but parents, siblings, and grandparents can support their junior fair members. So far, the response has been positive from the 4-H members on the decision.
"They're excited about it. A lot of the kids are glad that one of their last events as seniors isn't being taken away from them and they are going to have the ability to showcase their projects," says 4-H educator, Kelly Coble.
The board made the decision after going into executive session with county health professionals. Some board members made their decision to follow the state's guidelines to benefit the children. Other board members were concerned the governor would pull the plug on the fair down the line because the county is close to a level 4 in the health system. One board member discussed conserving money in case other future events were canceled. Although that was a concern, other members felt the $1.4 million in savings is plenty of cushion to support them for a rainy day.
Anyone going to be on the fairgrounds is mandated to wear masks by the state. Although the public can't attend, the fair hopes to make this year virtual for viewing. Now the fair has to collaborate plans with the county health commissioner to make sure they are within the safety guidelines. The board also decided season passes, memberships, senior fair camping, etc. Can be refunded this year, but it has to be requested by October.