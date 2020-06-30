Allen County Fair Board holds special meeting on fair updates

The Allen County Fair Board held a special meeting this evening to discuss continuous changes being made to the fair this year.
In the upcoming weeks, dates for the demolition derby, and drag races will be announced. Camping will be open with registration for Junior Fair exhibitors, and grounds acts are confirmed.
The fair board also discussed working with local organizations to provide sanitizing equipment for the week. They plan on applying for a $50,000 COVID-19 relief fund with the state to help them with purchases.
Permission to issue parade permits is being waited on as well. The conversation of looking at different sites to hold the parade was also had tonight. The fair's kickoff dinner was cancelled as well.
As for the Brad Paisley concert, the fair is still working with his agency on whether the performance will be rescheduled to next year of cancelled entirely. Due to health guidelines, the grandstand can only hold 2500 audience members, but ticket sales nearly doubled that. There is no plan for possible tickets refunds yet.
Bob Fricke, the General Manager of the Allen County Fair Grounds says, “A lot of exciting things still have to be worked out, and we’re planning as what we know today and as things adjust, we’ll adjust with that, a lot of good information is going to come out.”
The Allen County Fair will run August 21st through the 29th.