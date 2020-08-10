Allen County Fair closed to public and will be Junior Fair only

This year is the 170th Allen County Fair and due to COVID, it will be more like the first county fair.
Fair Manager Bob Fricke speaking to Lima Rotarians about what will and won’t be happening at the fair. With Governor Mike DeWine announcing for all remaining county fairs to be Junior Fair events only, the fair board made the decision that this year’s fair is closed to the public. Fricke says the early fairs were mostly livestock driven without the rides and entertainment of today’s fairs. The 170th edition of the fair will be remembered as one centered around the youth and their projects.
Fair Manager Bob Fricke explains, “This is what we’ve got to do to be able to have this Junior Fair to showcase our youth and our exhibits. It’s definitely a change from anything we’ve ever expected to do but at least we’re going to have that fair.”
Junior Fair exhibitors and their immediate families are currently being credentialed and will be the only ones with access to the fairgrounds. They have also put policies in place for those who had already purchased tickets for various events.
Fricke goes on to say, “If you already bought your season pass or discount ride bands or camping, all that is available for a refund. You can go to our website under fair information and under forms we’ve got that all there. If you’ve signed up for open class, you can also find a form there.”
The Fair will only be from Friday, August 21st to Thursday the 27th. The annual Kewpee Carcass show will be held but is closed to the public as well.