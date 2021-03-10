Allen County Fair is a go

The Allen County Fair will go on this year.
Following a year where the Allen County Fair was reduced to a Jr. Fair, the administration is planning on holding a full fair. Chad Hughes, the Allen County Fairgrounds Promotions & Operations Manager, is hopeful that they will be able to provide a full fair with rides, bands, food venues, and other events and attractions. They have been in constant contact with Governor Mike DeWine for guidance, and have a backup plan in case they cannot hold a full fair, but want to get back to normal and help local businesses.
He said, “Anyone in the entertainment industry has been hit pretty hard by COVID, so we are hoping by having that by having a full fair all those people will be able to come back, get back to normal, start their businesses up again, and the impact that the fair has on the local economy and all of the local people that have businesses is a huge resource for our community.”
The fair will run from August 20th through the 28th. The postponed Brad Paisley concert is set to happen on the 21st.