Allen County Fair is warning about scammers selling fake tickets for upcoming Hardy concert

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - If you see someone reselling Hardy tickets online, they might be a scammer.
The Allen County Fair Office has received several reports of fake ticket resellers for their annual concert at the fair. The fairgrounds recently switched to a new ticket provider, so fraud is less common than in years past, but many people have still reported being sold non-valid duplicates. Buyers should be careful if they notice the person selling tickets is located in a different state. Sellers are often seen in the comments on Facebook pages, claiming they are no longer able to attend the concert.
"I think they were taking them and then making multiple copies of the paper version and then trying to sell the same ticket over and over, so I want to stress to the public I strongly encourage that you be very cautious who you're buying these resold tickets from. We always encourage that if you're buying a ticket to our event here at the fairgrounds, that you buy it from us and from us only," said Troy Elwer, promotions and operations manager at the Allen County Fairgrounds.
You can call the Allen County Fairgrounds to make sure your tickets are valid, or report fraud, at 419-228-7141.