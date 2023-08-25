Allen County Fair shines a spotlight on veterans

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County took time to honor the men and women who protected the United States in the military.
The Allen County Veterans Services Office held its annual program and lunch for veterans at the fair today. Besides treating them to a free meal, there was a live band playing patriotic music, and a variety of organizations were on hand to talk to the veterans about the services that they are eligible for.
"Because sometimes veterans don't know what they are entitled to or what's here in their community for them," says Tamara Wilson, Ex. Dir. Allen County Veterans Services. "There's all kind of resources that can help them be better person, be a better veteran, enhance their lives in some kind of way," said Tamara Wilson, executive director of the Allen County Veterans Services.
State Representative Rodney Creech, from the 40th district, stopped by the veterans event. He is the chair of the Ohio House Agricultural Committee and he talked to Your News Now about the importance of promoting the county fairs and the agriculture industry.
"Agriculture is the number one industry in our state. 1 in 7 jobs in Ohio are related to agriculture," says Rodney Creech, State representative for Ohio's 40th District. "We have several things we need to do. Number 1 we need to protect Agriculture. 1% of our population is involved in agriculture, that means there is 99% that is not. And so you know, a lot of my responsibility of those involved in agriculture is telling them what we do and showing them the importance of agriculture," stated Rodney Creech, (R) 40th District Ohio State Representative.
There were a couple hundred veterans who attended this year's event.