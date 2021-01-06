Allen County Fairgrounds looking back and looking forward to another Bright Nights

The first Mercy Health Bright Nights at the Allen County Fairgrounds has come to an end.
The fairgrounds put on a drive-thru light show this holiday season that came to an end on Sunday. Promotions and Operations Manager Chad Hughes of the fairgrounds said that over 8,000 cars drove through the light display over the past 2 months. Some of the profits will help out the Junior Fair Board, as well as supporting the Lima Symphony. We asked Hughes what his favorite part of Bright Nights.
He said, “Our favorite part was just being able to have people on the fairgrounds again enjoying an activity that is safe. Thanks to Mercy Health we were able to have the event, and have it be safe for families where they could come out and you know start a new holiday tradition.”
Hughes also said they hope to grow the event next year.