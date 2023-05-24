Allen County Fairgrounds receives a significant donation from The Union Bank

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Fairgrounds will be making improvements to its show arena thanks to a generous donation.
The fairgrounds will be able to maintain and improve its arena for future youth events thanks to a generous contribution from The Union Bank Company. Over the next three years, The Union Bank will donate thousands of dollars toward a variety of improvement projects. These projects include replacing the current bleachers in the show arena with safer and more comfortable electronic ones. This upgrade will enhance the experience for buyers and spectators who have to sit in the arena for extended periods of time.
"We are really excited about the building dedication. The Union Bank has always had a fantastic relationship with the Allen County Fair and we're excited for it in the years to come," commented Amy Vazquez, assistant vice president & branch manager at The Union Bank.
"On behalf of the Allen County Fairgrounds, I just want to give a huge to the Union Bank for their generous donation towards the naming rights of The Union Bank Company Show Arena," said Troy Elwer, Allen County Fair promotions and operations manager.
The Allen County Fair in 2023 will be held from Friday, August 18th to Saturday, August 26th.