Allen County Fairgrounds welcomes area farmers for annual Ag and Agronomy Day

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Fairgrounds held their annual Ag and Agronomy Day where farmers catch up on the latest trends in the agriculture world to benefit their operations. Nathan Kitchens takes a closer look.
Area farmers and those with agriculture interests gathered at the Allen County Fairgrounds for their annual Ag Outlook and Agronomy Day. Experts with OSU Extension talked about trends in the overall economy and how it relates to agriculture, pesticide and fertilizer applications, and how to combat crop diseases. We spoke with the new OSU Extension educator here in Allen County who hopes farmers can take back knowledge to their operations.
"The information we're going to share with them today is all coming out of the Ohio State University. It's all research-based. As we talk about fertilizer and pesticide, they can also make some smarter decisions in terms of their input costs," explained Nic Baumer, educator at Allen County OSU Extension.
When it comes to the overall economy, we can all relate to the rising costs of just about everything. Farmers feel that with higher input costs to run their operation. There may be some good news as OSU Extension is actually seeing signs of relief on the input cost side.
"This year we're seeing some relief in the form of what we expect to be lower fuel costs and even lower fertilizer costs than where we were last year at this time," commented Barry Ward, agriculture business management at OSU Extension.
Local agriculture retailer United Equity is one of the sponsors for the Ag event and knows firsthand the input costs area farmers are dealt with. They tell us the unstable nature of the Ag market is one of the bigger challenges right now.
"We're seeing the inputs extremely coming down rapidly, but yet, we're seeing the commodities hanging up there very strong. That usually doesn't occur. Usually, one follows the other. The old saying is record highs bring record lows," stated Dan Haehn, branch manager at United Equity Inc.