Allen County fatal crashes drop in 2019

Allen County saw less fatal crashes in 2019 than in 2018. According to the Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition, there were seven fatal crashes that resulted in the deaths of nine people. In 2018, there were 9 crashes that caused the deaths of 12 people. Their report says that only two of the crashes were the result of alcohol or drug use and two of the crashes involved motorcyclists who were not using a helmet. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, each traffic fatality has a comprehensive cost of nearly 6 million dollars.
