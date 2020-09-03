Allen County following the state trend of seeing more younger people contracting COVID-19

Like the trend we are seeing across the state, the demographics of people contracting COVID-19 is changing in Allen County.

Allen County following the state trend of seeing more younger people contracting COVID-19

Those people over 70 years old remain the most vulnerable but Allen County Public Health is noticing cases are increasing in the 0 to 19 age range. Increases are also spotted between 30 to 50 years old. In the last two months, they make up one-third of Allen County cases. In the first two months, they made up one-fifth of cases. There's also a shift in hospitalizations. In the first two months, no one under 30 was hospitalized. 11 individuals in that age range have now been hospitalized.

Allen County following the state trend of seeing more younger people contracting COVID-19

"We have seen a shift that is mirroring what's going on across the state," Tami Gough said, public information officer for Allen County Public Health. "We are not seeing a large uptick in the college-age population here in Allen County. That may have more to do with the fact that some of the colleges haven't started being on campus yet. So we're a little bit of a lag time, with incubation period."

She adds we are starting to see a more serious health impact on younger people as compared to the first months of the pandemic.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage our online content here at Your Hometown Stations. I'll also help out the news department post their articles and press releases from time to time.