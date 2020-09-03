Allen County following the state trend of seeing more younger people contracting COVID-19

Like the trend we are seeing across the state, the demographics of people contracting COVID-19 is changing in Allen County.
Those people over 70 years old remain the most vulnerable but Allen County Public Health is noticing cases are increasing in the 0 to 19 age range. Increases are also spotted between 30 to 50 years old. In the last two months, they make up one-third of Allen County cases. In the first two months, they made up one-fifth of cases. There's also a shift in hospitalizations. In the first two months, no one under 30 was hospitalized. 11 individuals in that age range have now been hospitalized.
"We have seen a shift that is mirroring what's going on across the state," Tami Gough said, public information officer for Allen County Public Health. "We are not seeing a large uptick in the college-age population here in Allen County. That may have more to do with the fact that some of the colleges haven't started being on campus yet. So we're a little bit of a lag time, with incubation period."
She adds we are starting to see a more serious health impact on younger people as compared to the first months of the pandemic.