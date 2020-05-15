Allen County Food Policy Council requesting Lima City Council recognition

Providing fresh and healthy foods to area residents is still the goal of the Allen County Food Policy Council.
Monday night, Lima City Council will have a resolution before them to recognize the Food Policy Council as a viable resource to make recommendations regarding healthy choices for residents. The council is under Activate Allen County and wants to be of more assistance to the entire community.
Activate Allen County Co-Chair Kayla Monfort explains, “We know that many of our residents here in Allen County are not getting the recommended amount of produce, fruit and vegetable consumption per week. We do have 70% overweight and obesity in Allen County as well. So, these are just some ways we know there is work to be done and that there’s things we can do.”
Council will vote on the resolution in support of the food council Monday night at the regular council meeting.