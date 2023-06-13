Allen County gardeners learn about composting at Tuesday's Brown Bag Series

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The rain and cooler weather didn't keep avid gardeners away from the Children's Garden on Tuesday to learn how to compost.
It happens naturally in the wild and any gardener can make it happen in their backyard. While the process of composting may seem intimidating allen county master gardeners say it's pretty basic. Specific food scraps, yard waste, and even paper and wood chips can be used to create this organic material that can be added to your soil to help plants grow. You can start your own with a few basic steps.
"Layering it, making sure that it stays moist, turning it so that way oxygen gets into the soil. And then depending on the size of your pile within a year you should have nutrient-rich compost that you can put back in your garden," suggested Amy Amspoker, Allen County Master Gardener.
The Brown Bag Series meets every Tuesday during the summer starting at 12:15 p.m. under the gazebo at the Children's Garden, located at 620 West Market Street in Lima. Next week's topic is prairie plants.