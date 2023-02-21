Allen County has to make a decision about what to do with opioid settlement dollars

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County is trying to figure out what they are going to do with its portion of around 900 million dollars in settlements from drug manufacturers and distributors.
Of the total settlement, 30% of the funding goes to communities that took part in the lawsuit for their drug recovery efforts. Over three separate payments, the county has gotten about $100,000 and they are expecting to get the same amount annually for the next 18 years. So members of the 22 different subdivisions that make up Allen County and agencies that deal with drug addiction will be meeting to find the best and most effective use of the dollars from the settlement to combat the opioid crisis.
"And what I am hearing from the agencies serving this crisis is that it has had a dramatic effect on mental health. It's had a dramatic effect on families. It has had a dramatic effect on incarceration," says Beth Seibert, Allen Co. Commissioner. "And equally, it has had an effect on how we get people back to work. So, I am hearing from a lot of different agencies about how these dollars can be put to use in those different facets."
But the settlement from the drug manufacturers could be just the start, as the county looks at joining another statewide lawsuit against pharmacies that distributed the opioids.
"The prosecutor's office has brought an opportunity to us to join in another lawsuit, and we will look at that by resolution on Thursday," adds Siebert. "But it's an opportunity to join the efforts of the One Ohio and continue to go after different entities."
Last fall, CVS and Walgreens announced they have offered to pay a combined nearly 11 billion dollars to settle thousands of lawsuits from Ohio and around the United States saying that the pharmacy chains recklessly dispensed opioid prescription painkillers.