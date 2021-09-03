Allen County Head Start Program has openings for classes starting September 30th

It’s a federally funded program that was created back in 1965 to break the poverty cycle and get children ready for school.
Head Start services are for children birth to 5 years of age from low-income families. Allen County Head Start and Early Head Start provides a comprehensive program meeting not only the child’s emotional, social and physical health but also their educational needs as they are all connected.
Child Development Services Director at Head Start Phyllis Montrose all these needs are essential for the child. “In order for you to be able to learn you’ve got to be healthy. So, we do physical examinations, follow up with the doctor, dental exams, and hemoglobin lead tests. If the child is showing some concerns developmentally, we do work with the public schools, so we do referrals with them for evaluations.
They also have a home-based program for families. There are spaces still available with classes beginning September 30th. Allen County Head Start is run through the West Ohio Community Action Partnership. Information can be found at wocap.org.